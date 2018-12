Mechelen: Weltcup-Etappe für Hans Peter Minderhoud und Dream Boy

Winning Round | FEI Dressage World Cup – Mechelen 2018

The magic of Jumping Mechelen strikes again! ⚡️Beauty, grace and a whole lot of emotion encapsulated the arena as Hans Peter Minderhoud and Glock’s Dream Boy N.O.P cast a spell with their harmony and talent. ❤️Scoring an astounding 83.665%, this dream team showed the world what they're made of in the FEI Dressage World Cup!

