Wellington: Platz vier beim ersten Auftritt mit Don Olymbrio für Agnete Kirk Thinggaard

Very happy with my debut on Don Olymbrio today 🦄👏🏻🤩 Little things here and there – we just need to get to know each other a little more and find all the right buttons all the time 😎 He felt SO good in the arena and I can’t wait till next time we go in there 🥰🤩🦄💪🏻 We finished no. 4 with 71,7%.