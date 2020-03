Ein Grand Prix-Pferd für Nachwuchsdressurreiterin Marlene Sieverding

Savona

Savona is born in 2008. She is a very well-moving mare with three amazing gaits. She shows great prospect for the future. Her sire is San Amour and damsire is Expo’se.All inquiries regarding info etc. must be directed to andreas@helgstranddressage.dk

Gepostet von Helgstrand Dressage am Dienstag, 8. Oktober 2019