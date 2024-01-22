Four weeks as groom at Helgstrand Dressage: Rebekka Klubien, investigative journalist

The journalist that confronted Andreas Helgstrand with horse welfare issues after working at Helgstrand Dressage on 9 hours recordings shot in the indoor arena at Helgstrand Dressage. The video footage was published in the documentary „the horse billionaire“ on Danish public broadcasting channel TV2.

Undercover research: Rebekka Klubien is a TV journalist in Denmark. She infiltrated Helgstrand Dressage as a groom and spent several weeks secretly filming a documentary for the Danish TV channel TV2 – with far-reaching consequences. In the podcast, host Jan Tönjes, editor-in-chief of St.GEORG had lots of questions for his Danish colleague.

Andreas Helgstrand has built up a multi-million empire with Helgstrand Dressage, which has a global network. Jan Tönjes talks to Rebecca Klubien about how her research came about in the first place. What it was like to infiltrate the company and how the documentary came about. She reports on the everyday life of the grooms.

Her research caused a stir: Danish tv journalist Rebekka Klubien worked as a groom at Helgstrand Dressage in Denmark. At the big sale stable operated by Danish Olympian Andreas Helgstrand she was able to create video footage with a hidden camera. In this podcast the journalist talks to podcast host Jan Toenjes, editor in chief of Germany’s oldest equestrian news outlet St.GEORG. Rebekka describes how she managed to get the hidden camera positioned in the indoor arena and what she experienced in the stable doing her daily routines there. In this talk the two journalists discuss about the consequences that the documentary called “the horse billionaire” – billionaire because the yearly revenue at Helgstrand in Danish Crowns (DKK) sums up to more than a billion Crowns (146.083.500 US Dollar) – have had already in Denmark.

The documentary’s first episode was aired on November, 22 last year and it raised worldwide about the way horses were treated at Helgstrand Dressage. CEO Andreas Helgstrand had tried to avoid the broadcast of the footage taken in his stable early in the year 2023 but judges in Denmark saw a public interest because of the animal welfare issues the program made visible.

Who is Rebekka Klubien?

Born in 1996 Rebekka Klubien graduated from university in 2021. She started working at the public broadcast tv station TV2 in 2022. Currently she holds the position as a TV producer in the investigative journalism department. TV2

In this episode of the St.GEORG Horse Podcast, you can find out why she still doesn’t consider herself brave and how Andreas Helgstrand reacted to the TV2 videos. A talk with Re