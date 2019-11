Scott Brash verabschiedet Hello Sanctos aus dem Sport

View this post on Instagram

After an incredible journey together, my owners and I have decided it’s time to retire the legendary Hello Sanctos. This short film highlights just what an amazing horse he is and we can’t thank him enough for changing our lives. We will have a special retirement service for him @chigeneve on Saturday 14 December, a show that means a lot to us as it is where his @rolex_grand_slam journey started. #legend #hellosanctos #jumpintohistory #rolexgrandslam