Longines Masters Hongkong: Denis Lynch siegt mit Neuzugang

Denis Lynch – Longines Grand Prix Hong Kong 2019

And the winner is… Denis Lynch ! 🏆 🎉After a tight and intense 2nd round, Denis Lynch and Chablis are crowned the champions of the LONGINES Grand Prix in Hong Kong! Fellow Simon Delestre is 8 secs behind, putting himself and Uccello de Will in 2nd place, with Swiss rider Pius Schwizer Official and his partner About A Dream coming in 3rd.What an incredible show! See you in New York from April 25 to 28 🇺🇸#WeRideTheWorld #FeelTheVibe #EnjoyTheRide

