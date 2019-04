New York: Geschichtsbuch-Wochenende für Nayel Nassar und Lucifer V

Nayel Nassar & Lucifer V – Longines Masters of New York 2019

That was faaast 🚀 For the very first time in the history of the LONGINES Masters Series the same rider wins the Longines Speed Challenge and the the Longines Grand Prix with the same horse! 🤩⭐️🙌🏻 Congratulations Nayel Nassar !#WeRideTheWorld #FeelTheVibe #EnjoyTheRide

Gepostet von Longines Masters am Sonntag, 28. April 2019