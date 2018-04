Kentucky: Townend vorn, Michael Jung schrammt knapp am vierten Sieg vorbei – mit Video aus dem Gelände

Full cross-country: Michael Jung & fischerRocana FST 2018 LRK3DE

Michael Jung & fischerRocana FST finish cross-country just one second over the optimum time in 11:04. They sit on a score of 27.5 headed into stadium jumping tomorrow at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. Watch all of #LRK3DE live and on-demand on USEF Network: https://broadcast.usef.org/coverage/2018LRK3DE/

