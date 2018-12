Intensivstation – Dressurreiterin Simone Pearce gerät unter stürzendes Pferd

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was undoubtedly the most devastating and horrific day of my entire equestrian career. While riding one very kind and generous horse in a training session ahead of today's show here in Sydney, the horse sadly suffered a suspected anurism and fell to his untimely death whilst I was still on top. Unfortunately when he fell he crushed me under him and has left me in the intensive care unit of the Liverpool hospital with a broken collar bone, 6 broken ribs in my chest, a punchered lung and a hematompa in my abdomen 🤕😓 I am completely shocked and devastated by this freak event and my heart goes out to this very special horses owners, I can only imagine the pain you must fell after such an unexpected tragedy 😓😣❤ I'm very grateful to have escaped this horrific accident with out even more serious injuries and I hope for a speedy and uncomplicated recovery 🤕🤕🤕 thanks so much to everyone who has been here looking after me in hospital… @robyn_pearce and @emilyreudavey you are my rocks, love you both so much ❤