Nicole Shahinian-Simpsons Hartnäckigkeit rettete das Leben ihrer Fünf-Sterne-Siegerin Akuna Mattata

(🔊SOUND ON 🔊)This is what happens when I leave these two alone…!!!!🙈🦄❤️🤩🤠#covidtraining #thoughtyouknewher #akunamattata #DontJudgeABookByItsCoverRepost from @bgutierrez22•Two things i learned from Akuna Mattata•1- I have no scope•2- Im the crazy one, not her😜

Gepostet von Nicki Shahinian-Simpson am Donnerstag, 30. April 2020