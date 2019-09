Durch den Luhmühlener Cross mit Europameisterin Ingrid Klimke

Ingrid Klimke Helmet Cam | Longines FEI Eventing European Championships – Luhmuhlen 2019

Take a ride in the stirrups of a CHAMPION!The LONGINES FEI Eventing European Champions Ingrid Klimke and SAP Hale Bob tackled the Luhmuhlen cross country course almost flawlessly to help them conquer their second consecutive European crown! 👑Learn some top tips and get ready to ride along! 📹

