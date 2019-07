Hartpury: Charlotte Dujardin und Freestyle mit fast 82 Prozent im Grand Prix

Charlotte Dujardin wins with Mt St John Valencia in the Intermediate I

⭐⭐2 wins in 2 days for Charlotte Dujardin and Mount St John Valencia! They finished top of the Saracen Horse Feeds FEI Intermediate I at Hartpury Festival of Dressage… watch their ride below! 🐴😍▶https://watch.clipmyhorse.tv/Festival-of-Dressage2019▶Remember you can enjoy the live stream from the International Arena 1 by clicking on the link above.🍾

Gepostet von CMH.TV Great Britain am Donnerstag, 4. Juli 2019