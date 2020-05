Vier Jahre ist es her: Michael Jungs Triumph in Badminton mit Sam, dem Einzigartigen

Looking back: Michael Jung makes Badminton history in 2016

Last week we shared William Fox-Pitt Eventing's fantastic 2015 cross country performance with Chilli Morning.Today's Wednesday lunchtime treat is a return to German rider Michael Jung's 2016 storming cross country round with La Biosthetique-Sam FBW.They went on to jump a superb clear in the final Show Jumping phase to not only secure the Badminton trophy, but also the ROLEX Gram Slam – the most valuable prize in Eventing – for consecutively winning Burghley, Kentucky and then Badminton Horse Trials. Not only is it wonderful to watch 'Michi' and Sam's breathtaking round but it is lovely to hear the wonderful voice of our much missed friend, Mike Tucker.

Gepostet von Badminton Horse Trials am Mittwoch, 26. Februar 2020