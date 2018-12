Paris: Großer Preis an Edwina Tops-Alexander, dritter Triumph für Europa im Riders Masters Cup

Longines Grand Prix Paris 2018 – Edwina Tops Alexander

And the winner is… Edwina Tops-Alexander Showjumper! 🏆 🎉After a thrillng jump-off, Edwina wins the LONGINES Grand Prix! With her amazing California, she is faster than Alberto Zorzi and Contanga 3, second, and Denis Lynch & The Sinner, third.See you in Hong Kong, from February 15th to 17th 2019, for the second leg of the Season IV 🇭🇰📺 Check out the replay on www.eem.tv ▶ Check out the full results : bit.ly/2KO8veK

Gepostet von Longines Masters am Sonntag, 2. Dezember 2018