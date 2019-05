Badminton: Oliver Townend mit zwei Pferden nach der Dressur in Führung, Kai Rüder auf Rang 15

Oliver Townend's record breaking dressage test

Watch Oliver Townend (Official) & Cillnabradden Evo's incredible dressage test in full here or via our Watch Again Livestream service: https://www.badminton-horse.co.uk/badminton-live They delivered the best dressage score at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials in 19 years (19.7)! The record here until this point was Andrew Hoy & Darien Powers was 20.5. Facts courtesy of @EquiRatings

Gepostet von Badminton Horse Trials am Donnerstag, 2. Mai 2019