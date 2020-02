Anna Kasprzak gewinnt ersten Grand Prix auf Neuerwerbung Fuhur – mit Video

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday Fuhur and I won our first national Grand Prix with a score of 74,4%. Still many things to improve but Fuhur really gave me a feeling of confidence and willingness in the ring! We have only worked together for about two months and I’m sure we will become a super team💪🏻I’m feeling so lucky to have the opportunity to take over the education of such an well schooled horse! #debut #dressage #newteammates #grandprix #grateful