35-Tage-Test in Dänemark mit deutschen Siegerhengsten, Millionenhengst Vivino Vierter

Test rider 35-day performance test – Danciero

Today is another important day for the Helgstrand stallion station, because today test rider Allan Grøn is testing the young stallions in Tørring as part of the Danish Warmblood 35-day performance test, starting with Danciero by Dancier/Floriscount 😀🐴Danciero is co-owned by Deckstation Schockemöhle and Helgstrand Dressage.

Gepostet von Helgstrand Dressage am Donnerstag, 7. November 2019